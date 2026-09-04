WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Retiring At End Of Season

WNBA boss Cathy Engelbert is heading for the exit ... the league's commissioner will retire at the end of the year after a firestorm of controversy plagued this season.

Engelbert, at the helm for seven seasons, will step away after the Finals in October, according to an ESPN report. Her time at the top of the league was a mixed bag.

The W grew in many ways, from viewership and attendance to lucrative media deals. They're also expanding, with six more teams joining the league by 2030.

But many of the gains have been overshadowed by controversy.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier ripped Engelbert after last season, calling her "negligent," and saying the league had the greatest players, but "the worst leadership in the world."

Engelbert has also been criticized for her handling of Caitlin Clark ... after many fans accused fellow WNBA players of targeting the young superstar.

Then there's Enes Kanter Freedom and the trans issue -- currently dominating the conversation.