Hailee Steinfeld Makes Rare Cameo On TV During Game, Hyped Watching Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld went where she'd never gone before ... the TV airwaves during her hubby Josh Allen's football games, and she was PUMPED!

The actress, who has kept a very low profile at Bills games, was finally caught on camera at SoFi Stadium during the Monday Night Football broadcast ... as Buffalo won a thrilling 37-34 overtime game against the Rams.

ESPN cameras spotted Hailee a few times -- and she was fired up for her NFL MVP husband -- jumping, yelling, and if the lip readers are right, yelling, "Go Josh!" and "Let's f******* go!" as he made a big play with his legs.

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It was truly a rare sight.

Unlike other famous WAGS like Taylor Swift, who are regular suite fixtures on national TV, Steinfeld avoids the spotlight when it's time for her man to go to work.

Until last night ... when it was all caught in HD.

The Bills star signal caller clearly felt his wife's support, amassing 331 total yards, 2 TDs (1 Passing, 1 Rushing), and leaving the stadium with a 4-1 record.

Before they were one of the NFL's power couples, Josh and Hailee were first spotted together in NYC in May 2023. They dated and tied the knot in May 2025 in sunny Santa Barbara, CA.