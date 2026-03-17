Pregnant Hailee Steinfeld Skips Oscars for Chill Outing With Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld ditched the Oscars this weekend ... opting for sunshine and hubby time with Josh Allen instead.

Peep the pics -- the very pregnant actress was spotted in Orange County, California on Saturday, with her NFL star helping her out of an SUV ... both keeping it super low-key and casual.

That chill vibe carried on ... 'cause Hailee was a total no-show at the Oscars Sunday, even though her film "Sinners" got an impressive four wins.

But, fair -- she’s got a lot more going on right now ... namely, being very pregnant.