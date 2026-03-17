Pregnant Hailee Steinfeld Skips Oscars for Chill Outing With Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld Ditches Oscars for Family Time With Josh Allen
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Hailee Steinfeld ditched the Oscars this weekend ... opting for sunshine and hubby time with Josh Allen instead.
Peep the pics -- the very pregnant actress was spotted in Orange County, California on Saturday, with her NFL star helping her out of an SUV ... both keeping it super low-key and casual.
That chill vibe carried on ... 'cause Hailee was a total no-show at the Oscars Sunday, even though her film "Sinners" got an impressive four wins.
But, fair -- she’s got a lot more going on right now ... namely, being very pregnant.
The couple revealed they're expecting back in December -- just a few months after saying "I do."