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Pregnant Hailee Steinfeld Skips Oscars for Chill Outing With Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld Ditches Oscars for Family Time With Josh Allen

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Hailee Steinfeld ditched the Oscars this weekend ... opting for sunshine and hubby time with Josh Allen instead.

Peep the pics -- the very pregnant actress was spotted in Orange County, California on Saturday, with her NFL star helping her out of an SUV ... both keeping it super low-key and casual.

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That chill vibe carried on ... 'cause Hailee was a total no-show at the Oscars Sunday, even though her film "Sinners" got an impressive four wins.

But, fair -- she’s got a lot more going on right now ... namely, being very pregnant.

The couple revealed they're expecting back in December -- just a few months after saying "I do."

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