Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in New Pics With Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld is getting closer and closer to her due date ... and as she awaits her baby's arrival, she dropped a series of new pics of her growing bump, including one with her NFL husband, Josh Allen.

The "Sinners" actress shared the photos on Wednesday in her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, and the first image is a Kodak moment of her and the Buffalo Bills quarterback sipping coffee.

The next pics show Steinfeld proudly showcasing her popping baby bump in a variety of outfits ... something she said she recently feels excited to embrace.

"Now, I feel like I've finally rounded the corner," Steinfeld said. "Over the past few weeks, I've felt energized to get dressed and put together cute little outfits for dinners with friends or just to run out to the grocery store."

Steinfeld, 29, added that her go-to outfit is a white tee and jeans, but there are those days for moms-to-be when you only want to wear stretchy pants.

"The thing about pregnancy: every day is different, which makes getting dressed tricky ... or fun!" Steinfeld said.

"My goal is always comfort first."

Overall, Steinfeld -- who married Allen in May 2025 -- said she's been enjoying this phase of her pregnancy and had the best time getting dolled up for her baby shower, promising to share details soon.