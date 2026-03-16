Miles Caton Says He Lost His Voice Celebrating 'Sinners' at the Oscars

I Lost My Voice At the Oscars!!!

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Michael B. Jordan wasn't the only "Sinners" actor having a great Oscars Sunday ... we caught up with Miles Caton at LAX today, where he could barely talk after the wild night!

When we spoke with Miles about MBJ's win, Miles told us he lost his voice after partying so hard.

But can you blame him? Ryan Coogler's masterpiece won 4 awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor.