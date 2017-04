President Trump Turns His Back on Steve Bannon ... Jared Front and Center

President Trump's turned the table on one of his closest advisors ... and his back, too.

Check out this photo taken Thursday during a National Security briefing on Syria strikes ... son-in-law Jared Kushner is right in the middle at the table .... as Steve Bannon was banished to the back.

By all accounts Kushner and Bannon are at war over power and influence.

In D.C., positioning is everything.