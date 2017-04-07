Steve Perry Reps Say Will NOT Sing with Journey Tonight

11:33 AM PST -- We have just been contacted by reps for Journey, who say the band knows nothing about Perry performing and Perry's own reps know nothing about it as well. Several sources who work with Friday night's production say they have been told Perry will perform, but top officials at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame say they have no knowledge of it. The 3 songs have already been blocked for the show.

Journey's rep Larry Solters tells TMZ, "We have just spoken with Steve Perry's manager and he confirmed to us that he will NOT be performing tonight."

One source says, "The wild card is if Perry just decides to sing when he gets onstage." Steve Perry will give Journey fans a performance the way they want and need tonight ... we've learned he will sing with the band at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

Members of Journey already confirmed Perry would be onstage with them during their induction in Brooklyn on Friday night ... but until now we didn't know if he'd showcase his famous pipes.

Steve's been on a solo journey without Journey since 1987, and the band currently features Arnel Pineda on vox. We're told they will perform 3 songs at the Barclays Center in Brookyn -- "Lights," "Separate Ways" and "Don't Stop Believin'." Steve will perform at least one of the songs.