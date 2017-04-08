Chief Keef Detained By Cops In Miami Beach After Possible Weed Bust

Chief Keef was just cuffed by Miami Beach cops after a traffic stop that led to a drug investigation.

Law enforcement sources tell us Keef was driving a green Lamborghini when his passenger allegedly got out and started talking with the vehicle behind theirs. We're told cops saw the commotion and believed there was an exchange made, initiating a stop.

Witnesses on scene tell us officers discovered marijuana in at least one of the vehicles.

At this time, we're told Keef and 4 others have been brought in for questioning ... but he hasn't been officially booked or charged with anything.

Story developing ...