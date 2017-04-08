EXCLUSIVE
Chief Keef was just cuffed by Miami Beach cops after a traffic stop that led to a drug investigation.
Law enforcement sources tell us Keef was driving a green Lamborghini when his passenger allegedly got out and started talking with the vehicle behind theirs. We're told cops saw the commotion and believed there was an exchange made, initiating a stop.
Witnesses on scene tell us officers discovered marijuana in at least one of the vehicles.
At this time, we're told Keef and 4 others have been brought in for questioning ... but he hasn't been officially booked or charged with anything.
Story developing ...