D.L. Hughley Trashes Trump for Bombing 'Poor Brown People' In Syrian Missile Attack

EXCLUSIVE

D.L. Hughley hates Donald Trump and is not afraid to show it as he excoriated the President for the Syrian missile attack.

D.L. was at LAX Friday when he told our photog he thought the bombing, which has been embraced in principle by many on Capitol Hill, says it more about Trump's low poll numbers than a strategic reaction to the chemical attack.

D.L.'s animosity is unbridled.