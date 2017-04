Selena Gomez and The Weeknd We're Instagram Official Now Too

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have officially gone social media official ... with one of them finally including the other in a post.

The Weeknd posted a pic of the pair early Saturday, with Selena planting one right on his cheek. Reports say the couple was spotted at a friend's birthday party Friday night. The two have an impressive almost 130 million followers between them on Instagram alone.

Your move, Selena.