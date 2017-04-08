Steve Perry Reunites with Journey At Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Steve Perry was super gracious as he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with his former band, Journey.

Steve sang the band's praises in a speech that was devoid of bitterness. It was all love at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn Friday night, as the former front man called out guitarist and songwriter Neal Schon for bringing him on board back in the day. Interesting .. Steve also had high praise for his replacement, Arnel Pineda.

Perry left the group for good in '98 and the bitterness became part of the fabric of Rock and Roll history.