WWE Hall of Famer New Sober House Costs $10k/Month ... But It's Worth It!!!

Tammy Sytch is investing $erious dough into her long-term health ... entering a brand new sober house that costs $10k PER MONTH ... but the WWE Hall of Famer says it's worth every cent.

We're told the Tribeca pad includes 24-hour therapists, case managers, doctors and a host of programs designed to help the residents live a clean, sober life. She has 7 other "roommates" at the facility.

Tammy's issues with substance abuse are no secret -- but after her latest stint in rehab, she tells us she's 100% serious about staying on the wagon.