Eddie Murphy I'll Miss Charlie's Laughter Every Day

Breaking News

Eddie Murphy is reacting to the sudden loss of his older brother, Charlie Murphy, saying their family will never be the same.

Eddie says on behalf of his family, "Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed."

He added thanks to Charlie's millions of fans for their "outpouring of condolences and prayers."

As we first reported ... Charlie's family was aware he was battling leukemia, but was under the impression he was getting better -- making his death Wednesday a complete shock.