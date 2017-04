United Airlines Passenger Taunts Cops ... Drag Me Off the Plane

The United passenger who was bloodied and dragged off a jet by cops dared the officers to drag him off the plane and take him to jail.

David Dao was confronted by officers at O'Hare Airport when he refused to get off the plane. You hear him say, "I won't go. I'm physician, have to work tomorrow, 8 o'clock."

He threatens to sue United and even says to the cops, if they take him to jail, so be it.