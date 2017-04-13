White House 2 Secret Service Agents Fired Over Fence Jumping

Breaking News

The Secret Service pulled the trigger on dumping 2 agents after investigating the guy who jumped over a White House fence, and roamed the grounds for nearly 20 minutes.

The fired agents were involved the in the March 10 incident ... where, as we reported, Jonathan Tran got close enough to jiggle a doorknob into the White House. The Secret Service says its investigation revealed Tran hopped a 5-foot high fence near the Treasury complex, and then hopped another 3-and-a-half foot high fence near the East Wing of the White House.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Secret Service ... which says it's also added new posts for agents and enhanced technology to prevent a repeat.

You'll recall ... a second intruder, Marci Wahl, hopped a White House fence later in March, and a few days later, did the same at the Treasury building.