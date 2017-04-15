Shaquille O'Neal Pays for Funeral of Teen Who Accidentally Shot Himself

Shaquille O'Neal is helping ease the pain for a Georgia family struck by tragedy ... he's paying for the funeral of a boy who accidentally shot and killed himself.

13-year-old Malachi Hemphill was showing off a gun on Instagram Live when it accidentally went off. His family heard a loud boom ... and his mother and sister found him in his bedroom in a pool of blood. He died Wednesday.

Shaq heard the sad news and visited the family's home in Atlanta Thursday night and offered to pay for Malachi's services.

The NBA legend says he wants to help the family deal with the tragedy.

The boy's grandmother said the family didn't have insurance for Malachi, so Shaq's gesture is "a blessing and very touching" and she appreciates everything he does for the community.