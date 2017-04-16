Boy Band Bro4 We'll Deal with Trump To Save Lives

New Jersey boy band Bro4 will risk career ruin by cavorting on Donald Trump's White House lawn ... because they believe they can save the lives of some kids while they're there.

The Alam brothers -- Skyler, Levi, Madison and Casey -- are playing the White House Easter Egg Roll Sunday, where 25,000 kids will scour the grounds for Easter eggs. They're doing the gig to support Melania Trump's anti-cyber-bullying campaign.

Madison was bullied a lot as a kid and the other brothers had to stick up for him. It even prompted them to write a track called, "Bruises."

The way the bros see it, if they can save one kid's life, it's worth ruining their reputation.