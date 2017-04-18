Sharon Osbourne Mel B's Ex is a Pig!!!

Sharon Osbourne's got Mel B's back and then some.

Sharon was at Fred Segal Monday in WeHo when the former 'AGT' judge was asked about Mel leaving Stephen Belafonte. Sharon didn't mince words ... throwing a pretty good jab at Stephen.

TMZ broke the story ... Mel detailed horrific sexual and physical abuse allegedly at the hands of Stephen ... something he denies.

Mel has a restraining order against both Stephen and their former nanny -- whom Mel claims Stephen got pregnant. Mel B says Stephen and the nanny are extorting her over various sex tapes that they're hiding in storage.