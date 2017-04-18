Big Show Slammed On 'Raw' Breaks the Ring!

Breaking News

Ring destruction on "Monday Night Raw" -- when Big Show was superplexed off the top rope ... AND BROKE THE RING!!!!

The WWE legend was dragged to the top rope during his match with 6'8" Braun Strowman -- and when the bodies came crashing to the mat ... the whole ring collapsed!!

Make sure to keep an eye on the ref who goes flying out of the ring. It's crazy.

Fans in Columbus, Ohio could barely believe their eyes -- it was a pretty impressive stunt.

As for the match, it was called a "no contest" -- which hopefully means we'll get to see these two giants go at it again real soon.