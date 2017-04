Beyonce Super Hot Pregnancy Pics

Beyonce wants the world to see she's handling her pregnancy very well, at least on the surface.

Bey posted these pics Friday night, showing how good someone can look with twins in their system.

BTW, this would have been her second weekend of headlining Coachella, which she bailed on in February. At the time we were told her doctors felt it was too risky to perform on stage and there was talk she'd likely be on bed rest.

Judging from the pics, she hasn't lost her strut.