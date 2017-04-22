Caitlyn Jenner Yes, I Had the Surgery But Don't Ask About It

Caitlyn Jenner says she'll never go into an in-depth conversation about the surgery that removed her penis because to ask a transgender person about the procedure is flat out inappropriate.

Jenner sat down with Diane Sawyer on 20/20 Friday night to discuss everything from family to her everyday routine. Naturally, Sawyer also touched on Caitlyn's surgery -- which she mentions in her book -- to remove her penis.

Jenner didn't have an issue talking to Diane about the question ... but gives fair warning to anyone else outside the transgender community who may have the urge to ask.