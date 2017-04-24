Barack Obama I'm Back for First Post Prez Speech ... Responding to Trump?

LIVE STREAM

Barack Obama is making his first public speech as an ex-president Monday morning, and everyone's anticipating some response to the current president.

Obama's chat with students on the University of Chicago campus is supposed to be about community involvement, and you gotta figure President Trump's policies will become part of that discussion.

While the Obamas have been on vacation, writing memoirs, and hanging with Oprah -- Trump's been attacking his predecessor's legacy ... so this will be Barack's first chance to fire back.

The speech is set to begin at 9 AM PT, and we'll be live streaming.