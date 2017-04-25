Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush Reportedly Win Auction for Miami Marlins

Report: Derek Jeter & Jeb Bush Win Auction for Miami Marlins

Breaking News

BIG WIN FOR DEREK JETER!!!

The MLB legend and his new business partner, Jeb Bush, have reportedly won the auction to become the next owners of the Miami Marlins!!

No word on the official sale price. So far, the final contract has not been signed, according to Bloomberg.com.

Jeter has been gunning to be an MLB team owner for a while. It seems like his relationship with Jeb Bush put him over the top.

As we previously reported, the Steinbrenner family -- which owns the Yankees -- has given Jeter their blessing and wish him success.