Drake My Views from 90210 ... Pretty Badass

Drake's been livin' the high life in a Beverly Hills mansion ... and it's fit for a king.

Drizzy's been chillin' in BH since wrapping his European tour 'cause nothing screams R&R like a 6 bed, 7.5 bath mansion spread over 11,000 square feet! The pool, game room and gym don't hurt either.

The home, courtesy of Airbnb, also comes with a 24/7 personal butler.

Judging by the pic he posted, the rapper is having no problem making the new pad feel just like home.