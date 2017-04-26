Chris Soules 911 Dispatch 'Bachelor' Fled Tractor Driver Unconscious in Ditch

Iowa cops went on a hot pursuit looking for Chris Soules after the 'Bachelor' star fled the scene ... this is how it plays out on the 911 tape.

The dispatcher immediately knew the gravity of the situation after Soules slammed into the back of the John Deere tractor Monday night. You hear the dispatcher say the tractor driver is lying in a ditch unconscious and CPR was already being performed.

It's apparent from the 911 audio ... cops immediately knew the person who fled the scene in someone's red pickup was Soules, and they went on a chase.

As we reported, police did not make contact with Soules until a few hours later, when they found him at his house. It appears they found a container of alcohol in the pickup.

Soules has been charged with the felony of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.