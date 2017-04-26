Kodak Black Guilty of Hitting Strip Club ... Facing Serious Jail Time

Breaking News

Kodak Black was just found guilty of violating house arrest by hitting up, among other places, a strip club, and could cost him hard time in prison.

Judge Thomas Lynch slapped the rapper with 5 guilty verdicts Wednesday in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom -- finding he'd clearly ventured out of his home without approval from his probation officer.

There was some good news -- the 19-year-old rapper was found not guilty of a battery. He was accused of hitting a bartender in the strip joint. Still, being in the club was bad enough.

Kodak will be sentenced next month, and prosecutors are pushing the max, 8 years in prison.

Might be a while before his fans hear new music from Kodak. Enjoy ...