Queen Noor of Jordan Impossible To Compare Me to Melania

EXCLUSIVE

Queen Noor of Jordan clearly does not want to be compared to First Lady Melania Trump.

The Queen arrived at the Refugees International 38th Anniversary Dinner at Mellon Auditorium. She's big on refugee and missing persons work, as well as nuclear disarmament these days.

Our photog asked if she saw any similarities between herself and the First Lady, other than marrying men who ran a country. The Queen made a graceful exit, saying it was an "impossible" question to answer.

As for comparisons ...

-- Both women immigrated ... Queen Noor was born in the U.S. before moving to Jordan. Melania was born in Slovenia before coming to America.

-- Neither was the first wife ... Her Majesty was the king's 4th wife, Melania is Donald Trump's 3rd wife.

-- They like design ... Princeton-educated Queen Noor received a B.A. in Architecture and Urban Planning and worked on international urban planning and design projects in Australia, Iran, the U.S. and Jordan. Melania was a model who wore designer fashions.

Still, apples to oranges.