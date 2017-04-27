TMZ

Gareon Conley, Drafted By Oakland Raiders in 1st Round

4/27/2017 8:02 PM PDT
Breaking News

Gareon Conley is now an Oakland Raider -- the team drafted the embattled football star in the 1st round of the NFL Draft ... despite being in the middle of a rape investigation.

Conley fell to the 24th pick (he probably would've gone higher if not for the allegations). We know Conley spoke with multiple teams before and during the draft -- teams who interrogated about the allegations. 

Clearly the Raiders believe he's telling the truth -- that he did not rape the accuser in a Cleveland hotel on April 9th.

Conley was not at the NFL Draft in Philadelphia -- instead, he was celebrating with close friends and family members at a private gathering in Ohio.

His family previously told TMZ Sports they believe God is on their side ... and Gareon will prove his innocence. 

The Raiders have a lot riding on that.

