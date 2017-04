Oprah O My GOOdness!!! Kid Has nO Idea WhO I Am!

Oprah was ready and willing to fork over $10 if a kid knew her name, but let's just say ... she still has the money.

O's company took part in Thursday's Take Your Kid to Work Day. One OWN employee's child came face-to-face with the TV legend, and she made a bet: say my name and you get the cash.

You gotta see it! The kid stands silent ... no clue who dad's boss is. Awkward? For Dad?

Soooo ... about that raise, Oprah.