Delta Air Lines Pilot Hits Passenger During Fight at Atlanta Airport

EXCLUSIVE

A Delta pilot smacked a passenger who was fighting with another passenger at the Atlanta airport ... and it was caught on video.

We're told the incident went down Sunday or Monday. The plane had just landed and the passengers were leaving the jetway when 2 women started fighting.

The pilot appears and tries separating the women. He then grabs one of them by the arm and hits her. The pilot walks away as the women are still on the ground.

We're told a Delta employee gave a supervisor the video almost immediately after the incident.

We're also told some Delta employees were upset because security wasn't called.

We reached out to Delta, and a rep tells us the airline is investigating and "taking this very seriously."