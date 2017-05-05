'Shot at Love' Star Ashley McNeely DEAD AT 35

EXCLUSIVE

Ashley McNeely -- who appeared with Tila Tequila on her reality show, 'Shot at Love' -- was found dead Thursday ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us cops responded to an incident and found him dead in his hometown, Beckley, WV. The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear.

McNeely had his moment ... in 2004 he rang in the New Year with Ryan Seacrest for the Times Square crystal ball drop on ABC.

Ashley also appeared on 6 episodes of the series, "That's Amore!"

He was 35.