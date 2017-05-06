Chandler Parsons Bella Thorne & Jordan Clarkson?! 'They're a Good Couple'

EXCLUSIVE

If Jordan Clarkson and Bella Thorne are bangin', Chandler Parsons is happy for 'em ... telling TMZ Sports the (possible) new hot couple has his blessing.

Why does Chandler care? Well, he's good friends with Bella ... and they were also kissing pals during a recent trip to Mexico.

So, when we saw the Memphis Grizzlies star in WeHo this week -- we told him all about Thorne and Clarkson's date(?) at Six Flags ... and asked how he felt about it.

He was definitely surprised ... but told us he's happy for both of 'em because it "makes sense."

Guess Chandler will have to find a new make-out partner. Judging by his track record ... it won't be hard.