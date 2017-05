'Versace: American Crime Story' First Look at ... Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace

Egdar Ramirez has got his hair dyed and a black t-shirt on ... looking fully immersed in his role as Gianni Versace for "Versace: American Crime Story."

Ramirez was spotted on set in Miami Beach, Florida on Friday getting ready to shoot the newest installment of Ryan Murphy's true crime drama on FX.

'Glee' star Darren Criss was also seen in front of the Versace mansion -- now known as The Villa Casa Casuarina. Criss will play Versace's killer, Andrew Cunanan.