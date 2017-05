UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Teases Comeback ... 'We'll See!'

EXCLUSIVE

Is the Iceman cometh backeth???

One thing's for sure -- 47-year-old Chuck Liddell is definitely not ruling it out!!

After Chuck's old coach, Jack Hackleman, said last week that Chuck has been considering an MMA comeback, we went straight to the source outside of Catch restaurant in L.A. over the weekend.

The UFC Hall of Famer says he's still technically retired ... for now ... but it's very clear he's very strongly thinking about getting back in the Octagon!!