Senator Tim Kaine I Can Help You Tie the Knot!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Senator Tim Kaine has a side hustle that is keeping him super busy on the weekends ... he does weddings!

The former Dem Veep nom officiated the wedding of Gena Boyle Berger, a former staffer who worked with Kaine when he was Governor of Virginia. The nuptials went down at The Valentine museum in Richmond, VA.

This is the 14th wedding he's officiated. He normally does it for friends and fam, so no need contacting him if you're a stranger.

Congrats to the bride!