North West This Kid Ain't Staying in the Pic ... Sorry, Mom!

Kim Kardashian's firstborn is NOT down with the family biz -- North West is making that 100% clear.

Kim, North and some friends were leaving the immensely popular Museum of Ice Cream (everybody's doing it) Thursday in L.A., and the standard pack of fans and photogs were waiting for them outside.

While her mom, aunts and grandma might be down to pose at all times ... North -- giant cone in hand -- just ain't having it.

Looks like someone's been watching clips of Daddy on the Internet.