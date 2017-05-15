'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' Star Powers Boothe Dead at 68

Powers Boothe -- best known for his roles in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" and "Sin City" -- died in his sleep Sunday.

The actor's publicist said he died of natural causes at his L.A. home. His family will hold a private service in Texas and they're also considering a memorial celebration.

Boothe earned an Emmy for his leading role in the TV movie "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones." He starred as Senator Roark in the 'Sin City' franchise and played Gideon Malick on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In 2009, he was inducted alongside Billy Bob Thornton in the Texas Film Hall of Fame.

Boothe was 68.

#RIP