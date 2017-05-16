Miss USA Tries to Soften Healthcare Stance ... TRIES.

EXCLUSIVE

Miss USA Kara McCullough says she's not backing down from her controversial statement about affordable healthcare being a privilege -- but sounds like she's doing her best to soften it.

We talked to Kara on Tuesday and she expanded on her Sunday night answer, saying healthcare should also be a right for everyone. That doesn't jibe with her original "it's a privilege" response, but what is clear is she's doing her best to be the Miss USA everyone can like.

In other words ... she's a great politician. Kara was Miss D.C., after all!