MC Hammer Slays Dance Floor ... U Still Can't Touch This

MC Hammer is too legit to quit when it comes to busting a move, but something is noticeably missing from his routine.

Hammer was warming up in a dance studio Tuesday night, and the video looks like a freakin' time warp -- 'cause he hasn't lost a step, at 55 years old.

He says he was learning a routine as a favor for a friend's TV show. Looks like he's got it down pat already.

Bottom line: Hammer's still got it. Everything but the pants.