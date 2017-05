Times Square Driver Charged with Murder Intended to Kill

Breaking News

The driver who plowed into 2 dozen people in Times Square intended to kill them ... so claim prosecutors who have charged the man with murder and attempted murder.

Richard Rojas, who killed one person and injured 22 others, was charged with 1 count of murder and 20 counts of attempted murder.

When he emerged from his Honda he told cops he wanted them to shoot him, suggesting his endgame was suicide by cop.

Rojas, who has a criminal record, reportedly tested positive for PCP.