Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks Rock Troubadour with 'Leather and Lace'

This is just awesome ... Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks serenaded 150 people Friday night at the best concert in L.A. ... hands down.

Harry was performing at Troubadour in WeHo when Stevie jumped on stage and the 2 sang her monster hit, "Leather and Lace." But that wasn't the end. They sang "Landslide" from Fleetwood Mac and then Harry's new song,"Two Ghosts"

And if you don't feel left out enough ... tickets were $20.