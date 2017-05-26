Tommy Lasorda Recovering After Heart Surgery To Replace Pacemaker

Tommy Lasorda Recovering After Heart Surgery

Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda is "doing well" after after undergoing heart surgery Thursday to replace his pacemaker ... and is expected to return to Dodgers Stadium soon.

The 89-year-old is still in the hospital recovering from the procedure. He's not expected to be released for a few more days, team officials say.

Tommy's been hospitalized several times over the years -- but keeps fighting through his ailments to make appearances at Dodgers Stadium.

In fact, he attended the tribute to Vin Scully earlier this month.

