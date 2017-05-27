Becky G Smokin' Hot Date Night ... w/ Injured MLS Star

If your girlfriend was the insanely hot smokeshow Becky G, you'd fight through a super painful foot injury to go on a date, too ... just ask L.A. Galaxy star Sebastian Lletget.

The pro soccer player is still recovering from surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture -- but busted out the walking boot and the crutches to hit Catch in West Hollywood with his "Power Rangers" girlfriend.

24-year-old Lletget went under the knife in March. He's expected to be in a walking boot for several more weeks and hopes to get back on the field in August.

Becky's been by his side the entire time -- even posing for pics with Sebastian in the operating room (though he doesn't remember taking the pic).