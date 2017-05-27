'DWTS' Winner Nyle DiMarco Outraged at Fallon, Foxx Making Fun of the Deaf

Breaking News

Nyle DiMarco is outraged at Jamie Foxx and Jimmy Fallon for a skit he says mocks deaf people.

Foxx was on Fallon's show Thursday night and at one point Fallon tossed to a break. As he's tossing, Jamie is doing fake sign-language to the camera.

The audience laughed, but Nyle -- who is deaf -- is outraged. The winner of both "DWTS" and "America's Next Top Model" is shocked the skit was broadcast, saying, "How was this allowed? Where's the cultural sensitivity. Not comedy when you make fun of others."

Nyle had words for Foxx as well ... "It is straight up disrespectful to make up sign language. Everything is in gibberish."



