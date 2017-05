Alicia Silverstone Crashes 'Clueless' Party At Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Alicia Silverstone showing up to a screening of her own movie to surprise all of her biggest fans? As if!

That's exactly what the "Clueless" star did Sunday night at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The screening drew a huge crowd ... and everyone was treated to a visit from Cher herself. The movie also starred Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd and Donald Faison.

Breckin Meyer -- who played the small role of Travis in the 1995 film before going on to bigger things -- was also there.