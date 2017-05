Nicki Minaj Clubbin' with Birdman Meek Mill Looks On

Nicki Minaj and Birdman hit up da club together ... and it appears they were looking down on her ex.

Nicki and Birdman partied upstairs in the VIP section of LIV in Miami Sunday night. Interestingly -- Meek Mill was there too ... but looked like he was stuck downstairs. He didn't seem to mind, though.

Other clubgoers included Mack Maine, Jason Derulo, Yo Gotti, Jim Jones, Adrian Broner, Cortez Bryant and Moneybag Yo.

The good news is -- everyone seemed to have a great time.