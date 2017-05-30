Breaking News
Kathy Griffin is throwing herself on her sword ... apologizing for the gory photo she took with a bloody Donald Trump mask, and vowing to remove the image.
Kathy posted a video mea culpa, saying, "I moved the line, and then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people."
She chalked up the decision to pose for famed photog Tyler Shields as the latest in a line of professional mistakes she's made. Kathy said she'd ask Shields to take down the image.
Only one problem with that, of course: The Internet.