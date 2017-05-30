Kathy Griffin Sorry About Trump Pic ... It's Too Disturbing, I'll Take It Down

Breaking News

Kathy Griffin is throwing herself on her sword ... apologizing for the gory photo she took with a bloody Donald Trump mask, and vowing to remove the image.

Kathy posted a video mea culpa, saying, "I moved the line, and then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people."

She chalked up the decision to pose for famed photog Tyler Shields as the latest in a line of professional mistakes she's made. Kathy said she'd ask Shields to take down the image.

Only one problem with that, of course: The Internet.