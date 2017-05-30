'The Bachelorette' Contestant Michael Nance Dead at 31

Breaking News

Michael Nance -- a contestant on season 8 of "The Bachelorette" -- was found dead early Monday morning in Texas.

According to the Austin PD ... the death is not suspicious, but the manner will be determined later by the medical examiner. Officers were called to a residence at 2:10 AM Monday to check on an unresponsive male. They say Nance was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Michael competed for Emily Maynard back in 2012, before she eventually sent him home mid-season.

Michael was 31.