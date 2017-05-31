Kevin Hart Poker Table Humpin' ... After Big Win!

Sex and trash talk.

That summed up Kevin Hart's poker experience in Vegas -- after he trashed a bunch of poker pros and then banged the table after winning a big hand.

It was HILARIOUS!!

Kev was playing in PokerGO’s Super High Roller Bowl at the Aria in Vegas -- and in his quest for the $6 million grand prize, Hart got locked in an "all in" battle with pro poker player Brian Rast.

Kev promised if he won the hand, he was gonna bang the table.

He won -- and the table got railed.

Hart has since been eliminated, but it was a damn good run.