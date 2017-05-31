Mary Kay Letourneau Not So Fast, Vili I'm Getting Your Separation Petition Dismissed!!!

Mary Kay Letourneau is nothing if not true to form ... she's now filed a bizarre petition with the court to have her husband's separation case dismissed.

TMZ has obtained a document filed just hours after we broke the story Vili Fualaau filed documents declaring the couple has separated after 12 years of marriage.

Mary Kay's documents do not cite any basis for her move to dismiss the case. We spoke with Vili's lawyer and she said he will move forward with his petition and has done nothing to suggest he wants it dismissed.

We also asked Vili's lawyer if his separation petition was a prelude for divorce, but she had no comment.

Unless we're missing something ... Mary Kay has no basis to object to Vili's decision to separate.

She served 7 years for having sex with Vili, who was her 13-year-old student when she was a 34-year-old teacher. The couple has 2 kids.